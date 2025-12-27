PPT competition held in MP Law College

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: MP Law College conducted the final round of XIV Power Point Presentation (PPT) competition on Saturday. A total of 21 entries were received from all over the country, out of which 15 PPTs were shortlisted for the final round of the competition.

The themes collectively addressed the tension between individual rights and public freedoms, including freedom of expression, reputation, judicial authority, and digital speech.

The competition also foregrounded issues of vulnerable populations--children, refugees, tribal communities, victims of sexual assault, and trafficked persons.

Venkatesh Gaikwad of MP Law College won the first prize while Ashutosh Pandey of SNBP Law College (Pune) stood as the second prize winner and Omisha Priya of MP Law College bagged third prize.

Dr Vaibhav Sonule, Dr Krishnapriya Rolla and Dr Sadiq Bagwan were the judges for this competition.

Incharge Principal Dr A N Kottapalle presided over this session. Abhay Jadhav, Sivakumar Komaragiri and Amrita Kaur Johar and others worked for the success of the contest.