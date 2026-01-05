Prabhag 10 Spotlight ;

Lokmat News Network

All about the Prabhag

1.Prabhag Number - 10

2.Name of Prominent Areas - Bajrang chowk, Gulmohar colony, Ayodhyanagar, Cidco

3. Number of voters – (Males) - 18,088 (Females) – 17,412 Total 35,500

4. Number of candidates in fray -22 candidates from four wards

5. Core issues – electricity cut, thief, water scarcity and garbage and half done road development work.

Ward reservation / BJP/ShindeSena/ UBT/NCP AP/AIMIM

A OBC Female / Surekha Sanap/ Pratibha Jaiswal/Vandana Rithe/Ambika Pakhale/ NA

B General Female/Archana Chaudhari/ NA/ Prajakta Bhale/ NA/ NA

C General / Ganesh Navandar/ Tejas Vyavhare/Ravindra Tangde/ NA/ NA/ NA

D General /Shivaji Dandge/Anil Jiswal/ Pruthviraj Rathod/ NA / NA

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

With the chhatrapati sambhajinagar municipal corporation elections approaching after nearly five years of administrative rule, residents are once again hopeful that their long-pending civic issues will finally get attention. The elections, being held after a prolonged gap since the last polls in 2020, have raised expectations across the city. In prabhag no. 10, covering prominent areas such as bajrang chowk, gulmohar colony, ayodhyanagar and Cidco, citizens are keen to see whether the newly elected corporator will address everyday problems that have been ignored for years. From frequent electricity cuts and water scarcity to theft incidents, garbage management, incomplete road works and the basic demand of easy accessibility of the corporator, residents say this election is crucial for real change.

Voices from the Prabhag residents

Fear from theft and inadequate amenities

“My family and I have been living here for a long time, and over the years we have closely observed the situation in our area. Frequent thefts, including vehicle thefts and snatching incidents, have created constant fear among residents. Basic facilities like roads and water remain inadequate and need urgent attention. Beautifying the nearby temple and developing a garden could help uplift the entire locality.”

— Subhash Shedge , resident of Maharanapratap housing society (Bajrang Chowk)

2. Water scarcity and safety concerns

“The biggest issue in our area is the water supply. Even when water is released once in six days, there is hardly any pressure, making it difficult for residents. While routine services like garbage collection function well, the presence of multiple liquor shops on the main road creates fear, especially at night. Additionally, debris left behind after roadwork has not been cleared, increasing the risk of accidents and requiring immediate attention.”

— Sangeeta Aher, residents of Ayodhyanagar

3. Electricity cuts and traffic woes

“ We face frequent electricity cuts sometimes every week for several hours , which makes daily work difficult. Traffic congestion is another serious issue, as vehicles are often parked carelessly on the roads, causing inconvenience. Strict action is needed to control this. I hope these long-pending problems will finally be resolved once a corporator is elected.”

— Majed Patel, resident of Cidco (N1)

4. Accessibility of the corporator is key

“As a young citizen, I feel everyone in the city faces some kind of problem, be it water supply, traffic, or basic amenities. These issues can be understood and resolved only if the elected corporator is easily available and accessible, allowing residents to share their concerns. Regular contact and follow-up are essential, and my expectation is that every household can reach out to the corporator whenever they face a problem.”

— Pruthviraj Mankape, resident of Cidco