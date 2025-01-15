Practical & internal exams of HSC to be held next week

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will conduct the practical, oral and internal examination of HSC students between January 24 and February 10.

The State Board will hold the February-March HSC 2025 theory examination from February 11 to March 18 in the divisions.

The students will have to appear for the practical, oral and internal examination before the theory papers. The divisional office of the MSBSHSE will distribute practical materials, schedules and instructions of examinations and other items to colleges at designated district-level centres, from 11 am onwards on January 20.

Divisional secretary Dr Vaishali Jamdar appealed to the principals and headmasters of junior colleges to send their representatives to collect the examination materials.

The district-level distribution centres are as follows;

--Divisional Office of the Board for Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city and tehsils

--Bapuji Salunke Vidyalaya (Beed) for Beed, Gevrai Patoda, Ashti, Shirur Kasar, Majalgaon and Wadwani

--Zilla Parishad Boys School (Ambejogai) for Ambajogai, Keige, Dharur and Parli Vaijnath

--Zilla Parishad Boys School (Parbhani) for all tehsils of Parbhani

-- Shankrao Chavan Urdu High School for all tehsils of Hingoli.

--Zilla Parishad Boys' School for all tehsils of Jalna