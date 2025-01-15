Praise from CP for Assistance in Murder Case

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajianagr

Due to her love affair with a young man from another caste, Namrata Sherkar (17) was pushed off a cliff at Khavda Dongar by her cousin on January 6, leading to her death. On Tuesday, the CP honoured those who provided crucial assistance in the case.

Appreciation for organizers and cameraman

During a cricket match organized for Birju Taraiyawale’s birthday in the Tisgaon area, a drone camera captured Rishikesh returning alone after pushing his cousin. Cameraman Sandeep Taware (Sangvi, Baramati) recorded a 21-second clip that raised suspicions. As this was critical evidence, Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar honoured the cricket match organizers—Birju Taraiyawale, Akash Taraiyawale, Anjan Salve, and Amar Suryavanshi (all residents of Tisgaon)—on Tuesday. The event was attended by Deputy Commissioner Prashant Swami, Shilwant Nandedkar, and MIDC Senior Inspector Rameshwar Gade.

The girl had previously filed a written statement at the Gondi police station in Jalna district, claiming, “My life is in danger from my parents.” According to Inspector Gade, if the investigation reveals the parents' involvement in the murder plot, they too will face action.

The accused, Rishikesh Tanaji Sherkar (25, originally from Shahagad, currently residing in Valdgaon), was transferred to Harsul Jail on January 10 after his police custody ended.