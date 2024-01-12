Pranpratishtha of Ram idol at Himalayeshwar temple on Jan 22

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : The city is gearing up for a grand celebration as the idols of Lord Shri Ram, Laxman, and Sita are set to arrive in the city on January 15 at the Himalayeshwar temple.

The temple located in Sudhakarnagar in Satara area, has been specially adorned for the occasion. A dedicated temple has been erected to house the Shri Ram darbar, and the pranpratistha ceremony, marking the sacred installation of the idols, will take place on January 22. The idols are crafted by skilled artisans in Jaipur. The sangemarmar stone idols will arrive in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on January 15.

A grand procession will be held on January 20. The vibrant shobha yatra will commence at 9 am. The following two days, January 21 and 22, will be marked by religious ceremonies and cultural programmes. Devotees can participate in Shantisukta Stapit Devpujan, Ram Katha discourses by Sharad Bandode Maharaj, said organisers.