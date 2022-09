Prashant Shegaonkar passes away

Aurangabad, Sept 12:

Former minister Adv Preetamkumar Shegaonkar’s son and RPI state secretary Prashant Shegaonkar (51) passed away due to heart attack on Monday morning. He attended the state committee meeting held at Lonawala in the presence of union minister of state Ramdas Athawale on Sunday. At around 12 midnight he faced the heart pain and was admitted to a hospital where he died. He is survived by wife, son and two daughters. The last rites were performed in Ramanagar crematorium in the evening. Several activists of the Ambedkarite movement were present.