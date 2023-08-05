Prataprao Borade's demise reactions

-- Kamal Kishore Kadam, chairman, MGM, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

When JNEC started, we started the search for a principal even before the building. No one was willing to come as principal in a private engineering college. We went to Prataparao, he also initially refused. However, on our insistence, he agreed to hold the post till the appointment of another principal. As soon as he accepted the principalship, we stopped the search for another principal. JNEC is the first college of MGM and Prataparao's contribution in building it and making it famous is unique. So Prataprao was the true father of today's MGM universe. The MGM family has suffered a great loss with his departure.

-- Ankushrao Kadam, Chancellor, MGM University