Prayers offered on Good Friday

Aurangabad, April 15:

Aurangabad Catholic Diocese offered prayers of ‘Crucification Route’and other rituals on Good Friday at Saint Francis De Sales Cathedral at Cantonment with religious gaiety. Christian brethren participated in these events in large numbers.

Religious programmes were organised in the city, Cantonment, Cidco and Waluj areas Catholic churches.

A procession was organised from Saint Francis De Sales Cathedral through Holy Cross Marathi School. Under the guidance of Rev. Bishop of Aurangabad Diocese Ambrose Rebello the prayer of pain undergone by Jesus during crucifixion. He elaborated the pains undergone by Jesus and the seven words, he uttered on the cruse for the welfare of the mankind.

Vicar General Rev Father Benny, Rev Father Stefen, Rev Father Vilas, Rev Sister Nanda, Rev Sister Kanta, Hemant Borse, Ajay Hiwale, Walrena D’souza, Baban Gaikwad and the officials of various mandals and devotees were present in large numbers.