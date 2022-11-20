Pre-arrest bail of the rape accused rejected

Aurangabad:

The Aurangabad bench has rejected the pre-arrest bail application of rape accused Jyotiram Dhongde. A case of cheating along with rape, attempted murder, possession of illegal weapons has been registered against him in Mukundwadi police station. The decision has paved the way for his arrest.

On September 10, the victim had registered a case against former Shinde Sena office bearer Dhongde (Matoshrinagar, Garkheda) in Mukundwadi police station. Dhongde has been absconding since then. He had filed an application in the sessions court for anticipatory bail. After that application was rejected, he approached the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court. Justice NB Suryavanshi rejected his pre-arrest bail application. Public prosecutor Adv NT Bhagat and Adv Sandeep Rajebhosale represented the victim.