Pre-Ph D course registration date extended

Aurangabad, July 7:

The Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) has extended the last date of registration for Pre-Ph D course work up to July 15.

The registration process began on June 15 and its last date was June 30. Following the requests from researchers, the date was extended up to July 15. The letter of date extension was issued on Monday.

Structure of the Course

The proposed course work will be based on two papers (I and II) including examination evaluation work composed of 16 credits and a total contact 240 hours. There will be 300 marks for two papers.

The first paper is of 100 marks on Research Methodology which comprises ‘a review of literature relevant field and research ethics, quantitative methods, computer application and hands-on instrumentation.

The second paper is of 100 is on ‘advanced-level course in respective subject. There will be 100 marks for the seminar.

Offline or online options available

The mode of execution of the course will be offline and online (through Swayam courses) with the permission of the university. There will be a common syllabus consisting of the fundamental aspects of the subject that will bring new insight to the research student and will be benefitted from concerned knowledge.

The offline course will be conducted at HRDC on the university campus from August to October (between 10 am to 5 pm). For the online, candidates will have to attend courses from August to December through the Swayam portal (www.swayam.gov.in) on taking permission from the Centre.