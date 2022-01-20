Preference filling form process for MBBS, BDS to begin today; provisional merit list released

Aurangabad, Jan 20:

The online preference filling process for MBBS and BDS courses will commence across the State on January 21.

It may be noted that the registration process for the health science courses including MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BHMS, BUMS and B Sc-Nursing- was completed from December 28 to January 17 for the academic year 2021-22.

The last date to submit the preference is January 28 while the selection list for the first Centralised Admission Process (CAP) for MBBS and BDS only will be released at 5 pm on January 31.

The students will have to join the selected physically as per the allotment in the first CAP round from February 1 to 7. They will have to also fill the status retention form during the same period. The process for the remaining health courses will be released soon.

Box

Provisional merit released

More than 57,500 candidates who have qualified National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG)- registered for the health science courses in the State.

The State Common Entrance Test Cell which is the competent authority for the admissions prepared the provisional merit list on the basis of the information provided by the candidates in their registration form.

Box

--The schedule for BAMS, BHMS, BUMS, B Sc-Nursing and other courses will be declared soon

--Candidate should go through course-wise eligibility for admissions to Health science courses

--The admissions will take place only after the verification of original certificates at the admitting College.

--The benefit of reservation will only be available upon production and successful verification of the requisite documents.