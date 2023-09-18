Prefixing NAMO before old schemes to please PM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, today claimed that all the 11-schemes with prefix NAMO, announced by the state government to mark 73rd birthday of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are old ones and has been done just to please Modiji. These schemes announced were either launched by Maha Vikas Aghadi government or the state government prior to it, therefore, not a single scheme is new.

Danve said that for the past many years, the needy women are provided financial assistance in the form of loans under the Pramod Mahajan Skill Development Programme or Women Empowerment Scheme. Hence how come it would be called a new scheme. The Department of Labour Welfare for the past many years has been distributing kits to the workers, apart from myriad schemes including health check up camps for their welfare. For the past five years, the sanctioning of farm ponds (shet tale) has been in place under the scheme. Besides, the funds were also granted for construction of ponds under EGS. Hence Namo Shet Tale Yojana is also not new. Atmanirbhar and Saur Urja Gaon Yojana are also underway. Under the Digital India scheme, each village has been linked with the internet connectivity in the country.

“ Many schemes are already underway in the state under Smart City Mission and Swachh Bharat Mission. Hence, the Namo City Beautification Scheme is just for the namesake. Under 2001 sports policy, it has been decided to develop ground at each tehsil and district levels and provide facilities to the players. How can we say it as a new scheme?. The chief minister has mentioned about Namo Divyang Shakti Yojana. In reality, an old scheme providing facilities of travelling in ST bus, train and loans for disableds under Swavalamban Yojana already exists. Namo Adivasi Smart School Abhiyan is not new. It is because all facilities would be provided under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan,” stressed Danve.