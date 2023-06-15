Preliminary DPR for International Convention Centre in Auric ready

Proposed centre in Auric aims to transform Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's exhibition landscape

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A comprehensive preliminary Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been prepared for the construction of an International Convention Centre (ICC) on a 50-acre site within the Shendra phase of Auric. The DPR will soon be presented to the union minister and guardian minister before being forwarded to the Central government for approval.

Around 80 to 90 percent of plots in Auric’s Shendra area have already been allotted to industries. Exhibitions organized by various industrial organisations require substantial investment in constructing domes and other facilities. Entrepreneurs have long urged the government to establish an international convention centre in the city, similar to Delhi's Pragati Maidan.

In January, during the Mahaexpo held in Auric, the industry minister announced the allocation of 50 acres in the Shendra phase for the proposed ICC. Auric authorities have diligently prepared the preliminary DPR for this project, which will soon be presented to the union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad and guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre.

Following the presentation, the report will be subjected to suggestions and recommendations from the ministers. Once any necessary changes have been incorporated, the report will be forwarded to the Central government for final approval.

Managing Director of Auric, Suresh Kakani, expressed his optimism about the project, highlighting its potential to transform Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's exhibition landscape and attract national and international entrepreneurs. The establishment of an ICC in Auric is poised to enhance the region's economic growth and facilitate large-scale events that contribute to the city's prominence as an industrial and commercial hub.