Premium Transmission gives pending bonus
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 14, 2023 10:10 PM 2023-06-14T22:10:02+5:30 2023-06-14T22:10:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
Premium Transmission Pvt Ltd, Shendra has gave Rs 25 lakh pending bonus for 2019-2020 to the employees recently. Aurangabad Majdoor union (CITU) had lodged a complaint with the labour commissioner in this regard. The assistant labour commissioner conducted around 10 meetings with the management and asked the company to give the pending bonus. Accordingly, Rs 25 lakh bonus were given to 130 employees. , informed the union president Lasman Sakrudkar and secretary Damodhar Mankape.