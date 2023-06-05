Preparations begin at fish markets in city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Mrug Nakshatra begins on June 7. This is a general belief among the people that if the fishes are eaten on the first day of this Nakshatra, you are free from diseases. However, there is no scientific support for it.

Hence, the preparations for welcoming the Mrug Nakshatra has begun in the city fish markets. Considering the possible crowd in the fish markets on Monday, the traders have started the preparations. The fish lovers in the city are on the rise and hence the traders are ready to serve their needs.