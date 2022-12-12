Preparations for conference on Indian Economy at final stage

Aurangabad: Indian Commerce Association (ICA), Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and MGM University will jointly host the three-day annual 73rd All India Commerce Conference (AICC) on ‘India's March Towards $5 Trillion Economy by 2024' between December 22 and 24.

Conference secretary Dr Walmik Sarwade said that the preparations for AICC are at the final stage. There will be seven symposiums.

Around 2,000 delegates from different parts of the country will participate in the conference.

Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, Commerce Department head and coordinator Dr Syed Azharuddin, teaching faculties and various committees working for the success of the event.

The scholars, experts and researchers will hold discussions on different subjects including Digital Bonding for Employment Generation, Strategies for Human Resource Development, Inclusive Development, Marketing and International Trade. A souvenir containing research papers will be released.

Experts like Sasmitha Samantha (vice-chancellor, VIT), H Venkateshwarlu (Central University, Kerala) and others will guide the participants.

Box

Conference to be historical: VC Dr Yeole

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole said that India’s development is at the fastest pace among developing countries. “The commerce conference will be fruitful and historical for the development,” he hoped.