Preparations for Gurupurnima celebrations in full swing

Various programmes and rituals organised across the city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The auspicious occasion of Gurupurnima, celebrated on the birth anniversary of Maharishi Ved Vyas, will be observed on July 3. The city is gearing up for the festival with preparations underway in various temples.

Harihar Sadguru Shaktipeeth, located at Beed Bypass, is currently undergoing mandap work in preparation for the festivities. Laghurudra Abhishek, a ceremonial bathing of the feet, will take place on July 2 at 11 am in the presence of Sadguru Yogiraj Hanstirtha Swami Maharaj. On July 3 at 6 am, Sadhguru Appa Maharaj will deliver a Gurupadesh to the devotees. Additionally, Vyaspeeth Pooja, Sadguru Pooja, Sadguru Darshan, and Mahaprasad have been scheduled for 12 noon.

Sadhguru Seva Mandal and Prahlad Maharaj Ramdasi Upasana Mandal will jointly celebrate Gurupurnima on July 2 and 3 at the Kulaswamini marriage hall in Cidco N-6. The festivities will include a sermon by Vishal Kulkarni on Sunday and Sadguru Pujan on Monday, along with sermons by Bhagwatcharya Dinesh Kulkarni Maharaj and others.

The Mai Maharaj Sansthan Trust will commence the Gurupurnima festival at the Kulswamini Tuljabhavani temple in Mitmita at 10 am on Monday. Devotees will have the opportunity to receive darshan from Mai Maharaj, followed by Abhishek, Gurumantra, Padya Puja, Aarti, Bhajan, and Mahaprasad.

In another celebration, the padukas of Sadguru Laxmikant Maharaj from Ajubai Sansthan Sharadashram, Anwa, will be brought to the Saptapadi marriage hall in Cidco on Monday. Various rituals will be conducted between 11 am and 4 pm.

At Machindranath Temple in Mitmita, a devotional song programme 'Srinath Gitanjali' by Ganesh Garkhedkar will be held at 7:30 pm on Gurupurnima. The celebrations will continue on July 3 with worship and havan dedicated to Guru Machindranath Maharaj at 6:30 am and Narayan Poojan starting from 8 am.