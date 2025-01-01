Preparations for Ijtem at final stage

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The preparations for the three-day district-level Ijtema to be organised by Tablighi Jamat at Kasabkheda-Raipur from January 3 to 5, are at the final stage.

More than 1.5 lakh devotees are going to attend the congregation, the venue of which is 36 km from the city. Arrangements have been made for the followers on about 350 acres of land. Thousands of citizens have been working as volunteers at this place for the last two months.

A grand pandal was set up for the district-level Ijtema. There is a facility for followers from each tehsil to stay.

Each tehsil will have its own parking space at nine places. There are four to five major roads to reach the Ijtema venue. Devotees will arrive at the congregation via Kasabkheda, A S Club, Raipur-Lasur, Lasur-Deogaon, Raipur-Mali Wadgaon and Kasabkheda-Potul Road.

Arrangements have been made for drinking water through farm ponds and wells for the devotees. There are facilities of ablution at two places for the followers to wash their hands and feet. Different religious leaders will guide them on all three days of the Ijtema.

The devotees will offer five daily prayers here for all three days. Friday's special prayers will also be offered here. The land on the 350-acre site in Raipur where the event is being held belongs to Hindu brethren.

The organisers requested the farmers for the land two months ago. Even though most of the farmers had crops in their fields, they gave them land without telling them anything, which is special. The organisers have also expressed their gratitude before the event starts. After the congregation, all the farmers will have handed over land with measurement and building weirs.