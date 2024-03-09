Preparations for Indradhanush nearing completion

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Indradhanush, the five-day 19th State-level youth festival will be held in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) after a gap of eight years.

Vice-chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari instructed the officers and employees to leave no stone unturned for the success of the event.

The five-day festival will commence on March 11 and concludes on March 15. A total of 875 students from 24 universities of the State will arrive here for participation. A total of 33 committees were set up to conduct the festival smoothly.

A review meeting of the committee was organised at Mahatma Phule Hall of the university on Saturday. VC Dr Vijay Fulari chaired it.

Pro-Vc Dr Walmik Sarwade, registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, director of Students Development Board Dr Kailas Ambhure were seated on the dais.

Management Council member Dr Gajanan Sanap, Dean Dr M D Shirsath along with chairmen and members of the different committees were present.

VC Fulari appealed to all office-bearers of the committees and volunteers to cooperate with the young artists in all ways. A total of five stages were established. The inaugural ceremony will be held at the Srujanrang stage in the main auditorium at 11 am on Monday. Governor and chancellor of the universities Ramesh Bais will inaugurate the event while Commissioner of police Manoj Lohiya will be the chief guest. Management Council members Kashinath Deodhar and Dr Ravikiran Sawant will also grace the event.

Prominent actress Sonali Kulkarni will be the chief guest for the valedictory ceremony to be organised at 11 am on Friday. For this function, Management Council members Dr Gajanan Sanap, Duttatray Bhange, Dr Prashant Amrutkar and Dr Kailas Ambhure will be the guest of honour. The university will make live streaming of the festival on the portal and its social media accounts. The team will start arriving at the university on Sunday morning. Dr Kailas Ambhure said that two selfie points were installed for the young artists.

The names of the remaining four stages are as follows; Naad Rang (Dramatics Department, open stage), Ambhinay Rang (CFART auditorium), Shabdarang (Physics Department) and Lalit Rang (Fine Art Department). The teams will present their art and creativity in 29 competitions.