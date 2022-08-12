Preparations for the 10 km Marathon in full swing

Aurangabad rural police : Marathon on Aug 14

Chance to win various prizes, To create awareness about health

Aurangabad, Aug 12:

The Aurangabad rural police will organise a 10 km Marathon on the Samruddhi Expressway on the occasion of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav near Sawangi Toll Naka on August 14 from 7 am onwards. The marathon is our effort to create awareness about the importance of health, said Superintendent of Police Manish Kalwaniya.

Entry in the competition is free and any person above 14 years of age can participate. One can register for the Marathon by August 13 till 3 pm at the police welfare branch of the Superintendent of Police office. Contestant number will be given immediately upon registration and it is mandatory to use it on the day of the contest. Participation certificates along with medals will be given to all participants. Competitors should reach the starting point of the competition by 6.30 am on the race day. The Marathon will be inaugurated by Special Inspector General of Police, Aurangabad Range, K M M Prasanna, District Collector Sunil Chavan, SP Kalwaniya and additional SP Dr Pavan Bansod.

To create awareness about health:

Kalwaniya said the marathon being organised to celebrate Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, is our effort to create awareness about the importance of health. The response from citizens has been fantastic. Nearly 500 policemen and around 600 citizens have already registered for the run and the response is growing. The entire police department is striving for a successful organisation.

Free transport facility:

--Free pick up and drop facility will be provided to participants having difficulties in reaching from the police headquarters, SP office, Near Bharat Petrol pump N-10 Hudco and from Kranti Chowk. Participants must reach the said place by 5.30 am.

--Free refreshments and water will be provided at the starting point of the competition. The parking facility will be next to the Stepping Stones School, Savangi Toll plaza.

--For more information regarding participation, one can contact assistant police inspector Sanjay Ahire 7972525453 and Police Naik Pravin Pandit 8381060659.

Winners of the 10 km Marathon will get attractive prizes:

Male (Police department): First prize (Bicycle), Second (Oven), Third (Mixer grinder).

Female (Police dept) : First prize (Bicycle), Second (Oven), Third (Mixer grinder).

Male (Open group) : First prize (Bicycle), Second (Oven), Third (Mixer grinder).

Female (Open group) : First prize (Bicycle), Second (Oven), Third (Mixer grinder).