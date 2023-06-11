Preparations in full swing for convocation ceremony

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

“Each student becomes happy he/she completes the degree got in life. So, the convocation ceremony should be held with enthursiam and fanfare,” said Dr Pramod Yeole, vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar University University (Bamu).

This year's convocation ceremony will be held at the main auditorium, on June 27. Governor and chancellor of the universities Ramesh Bais and general secretary of the Association of Indian Universities (AIU) Dr Pankaj Mittal will be the chief guests.

Higher and Technical Education Minister Dr Pankaj Mital was also invited to the event. Those students who passed the examinations in the year October-November 2021 and March-April 2022 will be conferred the degrees on the day of the convocation ceremony.

Nearly 60,000 youths completed undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

The researcher did Ph D since November 19, 2022, and will receive degrees from dignitaries.

Pro-VC Shyam Shirsath, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle and deans of all faculties, Management Council members. A total of 25 committees were formed for the ceremony.

A meeting for the committees' president and members was organised at Mahatma Phule Hall recently to discuss the preparations.

Dr Sakhle, director of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation Dr Bharat Gawli, Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Dr Walmik Sarwade, Dr Chetna Sonakmble, Dr Prashant Amrutkar were present for the meeting. Dr Ganesh Manza conducted the proceedings while Dr Kailas Pathrikar proposed a vote of thanks.