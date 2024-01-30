Preparations of Ellora Festival in last leg

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The preparations of the much-awaited Ellora Ajanta International Festival have reached the last stage. The three-day festival will commence on Friday (February 2) and conclude on Sunday (February 4).

All the events are scheduled to be held in the evening hours between 6.30 pm and 11 pm. Meanwhile, the festival committee under the guidance of the district collector is taking all efforts to conduct the festival successfully.

Meanwhile, the deputy director (tourism) Vijay Jadhav said,“The seating capacity has been increased from 6,500 to 8,500 seats. The increase has been made so that the visitors from all over the region could attend the festival and enjoy the events. We are also installing a big screen outside the venue to broadcast the events live. Around 1,500 visitors can witness the events live through this screen.”