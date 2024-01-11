Preparations on for Maratha community survey

Survey to commence after January 15 throughout the state

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The long-awaited survey of the Maratha community and open castes in Maharashtra is finally set to begin, with the Gokhale Institute expected to provide the necessary software this week.

The state government has given its go-ahead for the survey to commence after January 15. Sources close to the development confirmed that the survey will begin promptly upon receiving official instructions from the government.

Authorities anticipate a smoother rollout in rural areas compared to urban centres. While delays are anticipated in cities, the system is expected to be fully operational soon. To facilitate the survey, village-level staff will be appointed, each responsible for collecting data from 100 families.

Technological edge to the survey

A dedicated survey app is currently in development and will be crucial for data collection. The administrative structure will comprise one supervisor for every 15 families, one enumerator for every 100 families, and one supervisor to oversee 15 enumerators. The government will offer competitive remuneration for personnel involved in the survey.

Simultaneous statewide execution

The State Commission for Backward Classes issued the final survey directives on December 31, 2023. As per the guidelines, the administrative system will undergo comprehensive training before embarking on the survey. Subsequently, block-level surveys will be conducted across the state, encompassing both urban and rural areas.

Survey in phases, 250-point chart

The survey, encompassing 1372 villages and 115 city wards in the district, will be conducted in phases through door-to-door visits. Economic, educational, and social criteria will form the bedrock of the assessment. Specific parameters have been established to gauge the backwardness of communities, with assigned marks for each criterion. Academic and financial aspects will also contribute to the scoring system. Ultimately, a software program will collate the data, generating a 250-point chart for each family surveyed.