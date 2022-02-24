Preparations underway for copy free SSC, HSC exams

Aurangabad, Feb 24:

The Aurangabad division of Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) and Education Department started preparations to conduct SSC and HSC examinations beginning from the next month

The planning to form sitting and flying squads are being done.

The condition of 75 per cent attendance of students to appear for the examination was relaxed. The centres were instructed the subject teachers should not be called on school premises on the day of the subjects paper they teach. Students can bring sanitiser with them for the examinations. The Board has also made provisions of sanitiser as per the students' strength.

A total of 64,622 students from 906 of the district have applied for the SSC examinations which will be conducted at 224 main centres and 621 sub-centres.

There are 58,347 HSC examinees from 471 junior colleges. The 12th standard candidates will appear at 153 main centres and 287 sub-centres.

The centre chiefs were asked not to give entry in the examinations centre premises except those teachers who were assigned the duty.

The students of SSC will take written examinations between March 15 and April 4 while practical examinations will be arranged from February 15 to March 14.

The HSC examinations will commence on March 4 and end on March 30. The practical test of the 12th standard already began and it will continue up to March 3.

Assistant custodians to work as sitting squad

One assistant customer, also called runner, will be appointed for each main centres to deliver question papers to affiliated sub-centres. On the delivery of question papers, they will work as a sitting squad. Besides this, there will be eight flying squads. The runner will get an honorarium in the city and rural areas per the distance of the centres. The iron boxes which are used to dispatch sealed question papers and answer books are being repaired.