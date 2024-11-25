Prepare effective water management plan for Jayakwadi Project: Divisional Commissioner

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Due to the abundant rainfall during the monsoon, the Jayakwadi project, along with other minor and medium projects, has reached full capacity. The Jayakwadi project will provide irrigation water to 1.50 lakh hectares of land in the districts of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, and Parbhani for Rabi and summer crops, as per the planning done by the Irrigation Department.

In the meeting of the Canal Advisory Committee held on Monday, Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawade instructed the officials to carry out a detailed water management plan. Due to heavy rainfall in the upper catchment areas of the Jayakwadi project, including Ahilyanagar and Nashik districts, the Jayakwadi dam has been filled to its full capacity. Besides, the Nandur- Madhameshwar dams have also filled up well. Moreover, there was significant rainfall in Marathwada between August and September. The Lower Dudhna Project, Majalgaon Project, Upper Penganga, Siddheshwar, Yeldari Dam, Lower Terna, and the Sina Kolegaon Project in the Dharashiv district have also been filled to their full capacity. The Irrigation Department has planned to provide water from these projects for Rabi and summer season crops.

The Superintending Engineer of 'CADA' project, Samadhan Sabbinwar, said, “This year, the Jayakwadi project has substantial water storage. As a result, they have started releasing water for the Rabi season. Along with Rabi crops, water provision for summer crops is also planned. This year, approximately 1.50 lakh hectares of land will come under irrigation from the Jayakwadi project. The first water release for the Rabi season from the Manjra project will take place on December 20. Two water releases for the Rabi season from the Nandur Madhmeshwar Canal Project will begin by the end of December. The Lower Dudhna project has three proposed water releases for the Rabi and summer seasons. Four water releases are planned for the Upper Penganga project.”

Draft Micro Water Management Plan: Divisional Commissioner

On Monday, a meeting of the divisional Canal Advisory Committee was held under the chairmanship of Divisional Commissioner Dilip Gawade. During the meeting, he instructed the officials to implement micro-level water management. The meeting was attended by Chief Engineer Jaywant Gawali, Superintending Engineer Samadhan Sabbinwar, Executive Engineer of Jayakwadi Project Prashant Jadhav, Rakesh Gujre, and other officials.