Price of rice burning a hole in common man’s pocket

Kolam, kalimuch, ambemohar highest sold varieties in the city

Aurangabad, June 23:

Many people like to eat rice and dal at the end of lunch or dinner. A total of 10 tonnes of rice is sold in the city every day. Varieties of Kolam, Kalimuch, Ambemohar and Indrayani are popular among the eaters. However, the increased prices of rice is burning a hole in the common man’s pocket. The prices have risen by 10 to 15 per cent as compared to last year.

According to traders, the Ambemohar rice was the highest consumed variety of rice in the city. In the last three-four years, the price of this rice has gone up and now there is a trend towards buying Kolam and Kalimuch. About 40 per cent of the sales were from Kolam. Also Basmati Sela rice is bought by hoteliers. Trader Sarang Kathar said that if kharif sowing is delayed due to rains, it will affect 20 to 25 per cent of paddy production. The minimum support price of paddy was increased. Freight rates have also continued to rise. Also, rice is being exported in large quantities from the country. Besides, the new crop will be available in December. As a result, rice prices have gone up by 10 to 15 per cent this year as compared to last year. The annual sales of rice declined by 30 per cent. Many consumers now buy rice on a monthly basis without storing too much in advance.

Basmati only used for festivals

About 5 per cent of the people in the city use basmati daily. Another 30 to 35 per cent use basmati during the festive season. Basmati Sela is used mostly by hoteliers, said trader Mangesh Kolte.

Prices of rice:

Variety Per quintal (price)

Kolam Rs 4700 to 4900

Kalimuch Rs 5300 to 5800

Ambemohor Rs 6300 to 8000

Indrayani Rs 4800 to 5200

Basmati (1121) Rs 9500 to 12000

Basmati Sela Rs7200 to 8200