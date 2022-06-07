Prices of steel come crashing down

Fall by Rs 18000 per tonne, cement, sand prices stable

Aurangabad, June 7:

The prices of construction materials started skyrocketing since covid. Especially, steel and cement prices went through the roof. This disrupted the budget of housing schemes and extended the dreams of the common man of buying a new house. However, now the builders have got some relief as the steel prices have come down by Rs 18,000 per tonne. But the prices of other construction materials have not gone down. Hence the relief is not as great for the builders.

Steel and cement cost the highest while building a house. As rates increase, so does the cost of construction. When the war between Russia and Ukraine started, the price of steel had gone up to Rs 80,000 per tonne. However, the war lasted longer than expected. A few days ago, petrol and diesel prices came down and transport costs came down. Steel prices fell by Rs 18,000. Despite the fall in steel prices, cement prices are still hovering between Rs 340 to Rs 370. Prices of sand, bricks and rubble are also stable.

Price of iron is stable

As steel prices fall, so do the casting iron prices. But the price of casting has remained stable. This is because steel is accompanied by coal. The price of coal is still Rs 65,000 per tonne. As a result, iron casting prices have been stable, said Vijay Jaiswal, president of the Zilla Vyapari Mahasangh.

Price of construction material:

Steel Rs 62,000 (Tonne)

Cement Rs 370 (per bag)

Clay Bricks Rs 13 (per piece)

Cement bricks Rs 75 (per piece)

Rubble Rs 2400 (per brass)

Sand Rs 1500 (per tonne)