Primary Cultural Evening at NVS

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Primary Cultural Evening was held for the Classes 1 and 2 and classes 3,4 and 5 at the Nath Valley School (NVS) recently. The annual cultural celebration for class 1 and 2 with the theme Fusion Fiesta began with breathtaking welcome dance, followed by the vibrant and foot-tapping dances, the Hindi Play Natkhat Krishna and the English Play Lion King. The choir was mellifluous and the resounding applause of the parents echoed the success of the cultural evening

Every performance of the students of class 3, 4 and 5, which brought the theme Electrifying India to life, was appreciated. The actors of the Hindi and English Play took the stage with enthusiasm. The performances of the choir, the instrumentalist and percussionists were impressive. The impeccable costumes and stage decor added a feather in the cap.