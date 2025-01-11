Prime plot encroached, Rs 1.5 crore extortion demanded

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A prime plot measuring 3,173 square feet at Kalda Corner was illegally occupied by a group of 20-25 individuals who demanded Rs 1.5 crore from the original owners to vacate the property. The accused allegedly used threats and coercion to assert their control over the land.

A case has been registered at the Osmanpura Police Station against Suresh Shingare, Arbaaz Pathan, Ratan Sable, Abhishek Sable, Sandeep Sable, Sheikh Mujtaba Maj, and 15 others. Businessman Vijayprakash Agrawal, along with partners Omprakash Daga and Sushil Deshmukh, purchased the plot in December 2010 for Rs 1.9 crore from Hyderabad-based Syed Sanober Haider Syed Hussain and Hazira Fatima Syed Hussain. The transaction was conducted after verifying court orders as the property was under legal proceedings. Additionally, the land records office confirmed the ownership. Agrawal and his partners visited the plot on January 5 and discovered unauthorized construction underway. The accused had reportedly intimidated the security guard, removed compound fencing, and begun brick construction. Sable and his accomplices had also set up makeshift shelters for others on the land. When Agrawal questioned the activity, the accused threatened to file false atrocity charges and demanded Rs 1.5 crore to vacate the plot.

Case filed and civic action taken

Agrawal lodged a complaint with Osmanpura Police, leading to charges of rioting, extortion, intimidation, and theft of materials against the accused. Meanwhile, the Municipal Corporation demolished the illegal offices, shelters, and walls constructed by Sable. PSI Amit Gore is investigating the case.