Principal Dr Vaishali invited to Global Ambedkarite Convention

Aurangabad, Oct 10:

Dr Vaishali Pradhan, principal of Milind College of Arts was invited as chief guest for the Global Ambedkarite Convention to be held in London between October 13 and 15.

She will inaugurate the convention and deliver a keynote address on ‘Current Status of SC/ST and OBC in India and Vision of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar.’ Principal Dr Pradhan will also visit Oxford and Cambridge Universities.