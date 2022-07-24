Principal duped of Rs 90K online

Aurangabad, July 24:

The cyber fraudsters duped the principal of Vijendra Kabra College of Social Work of Rs 90,000 online on Sunday stating that he has not updated the last month’s electricity bill and he will have to update KYC information.

Principal Dr Satish Suran received a message on whatsapp stating that he will have to update the KYC. After that Rs 90,000 were deducted from his account. Fortunately, he immediately realized that he has been duped. He then deleted he downloaded app and the amount was again credited in his account.

Dr Surana received the message that his last month’s bill was not updated and the power supply will be disconnected soon. He will have to contact the officer on the number given below. When he called on the given number, the person told him that he will have to update KYC for which he will have to update RQ app. When he downloaded the app and sent Rs 10 through paytm to update the information. However, Rs 55,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 were deducted from his account. Dr Surana realized that he has been duped. He immediately uninstalled the app due to which, all the money was credited in his account.

Cyber PI Gautam Patare said, presently, the cyber fraudsters are duping the people by sending various messages and ask them to download particular app. People should be aware of it and should neglect chatting on social media and should not download any app. If such incidents occur, they should immediately contact the cyber police station.