Principal, three others of Sai Engineering College booked

Aurangabad, Dec 15:

Begumpura police have registered an offence against the principal and the office-bearers of an educational society running Shri Sai Engineering College today. The college has tampered with the No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued by Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU) last year and submitted it to the Director of Technical Education, this year.

The offence has been registered against principal Balasaheb Manoharrao Kharat, founder president of educational society Jagannath Khanderao Jadhav ( J K Jadhav), president Vikrant Jagannath Jadhav and secretary Saraswati Jagannath Jadhav. Earlier, BAMU's deputy registrar (education), Ishwar Singh Manza, has lodged the complaint, upon the orders of the Vice-Chancellor, on November 20. Acting upon the varsity's complaint, the police inspector Prashant Potdar ordered to file a cheating case against all. Accordingly, the case has been filed on Wednesday.

The management and the principal engineering college had submitted bogus NoC in connection with the admission. They tampered with the NoC issued by the varsity to the college during the last year and submitted it to the government claiming that it has been issued this year. After submitting the bogus NoC, the founder president J K Jadhav had even complained against the varsity to the Higher and Technical Education minister Uday Samant claiming that it is creating a hindrance.

It may be noted that the engineering college is run by Shri Sai Samajik Sanstha, at Pardari Tanda. The university had received many complaints against the college. As a result, the BAMU administration under the headship of Dean Waikar constituted an inquiry committee. The committee, after inquiry, stated that the college does not have basic amenities therefore, admission for the year 2021-22 should not be given. Despite this, the college principal submitted a request to the university to include the name of the college in the CET admission process. However, the BAMU turned down the request. Later on, the college submitted a fake NoC to the DTE. PSI Vishal Bodkhe will be investigating the case.

The objections made by BAMU are as follows:

- The college tampered the year on the NoC issued to it in 2020-21. It mentioned the year as 2021-22 and submitted the NoC to the DTE.

- There is no outward number on the bogus NoC.

- Fake NoC mentions the Management Council's meeting held on May 11, 2021, although no such meeting was held on the date claimed by the college.

- Signature of its deputy registrar has been duplicated on NoC through a carbon copy.