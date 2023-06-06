Principals meeting on NEP today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will conduct an urgent online meeting of principals of the affiliated colleges on ‘Effective Implementation of National Education Policy 2020’ on June 7.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will chair the meeting. The university decided to implement the NEP 2020 from the academic year 2023-24 as per the Government's decision. An urgent meeting of Principals of the affiliated colleges and NEP coordinators will be held at 11.30 am on Wednesday.

Joint director of Higher Education Dr Surendra Thakur, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle, deans Dr Walmik Sarwade, Dr Bhalchandra Waykar, Dr Prashant Amritkar and Dr Chetna Sonkamble will attend the meeting. Deputy registrar of Academi Section Dr Sanjay Kawde appealed to all the principals and NEP coordinators of all affiliated colleges to participate in the meeting.