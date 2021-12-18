Priority to patient care even during covid period

Dr Unmesh Takalkar: United CIIGMA Hospital gets best hospital award

Aurangabad, Dec 18:

The United CIIGMA Hospital not only treated more than 5000 covid patients during the first and second covid wave, but also performed surgeries on non-covid patients. About 437 patients underwent heart surgeries. The government took note of these uninterrupted patient services, state-of-art facilities and proper medical expenses charged to the patients and honored the United CIIGMA hospital with the 'Best Hospital' award by the hands of district collector Sunil Chavan. This is the success of the entire team of the hospital, said Dr Unmesh Takalkar, medical director of CIIGMA group.

During the first covid wave, other hospitals only treated covid patients. But CIIGMA hospital was treating covid patients in a separate facility and all non-covid patients were being treated in the main building. The hospital has successfully treated more than 5000 covid patients during the first and second covid wave in the seperate building with state of art facility.

To reduce the financial burden on these patients, they were provided assistance under the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Arogya Yojana. During covid period, 437 heart surgeries were performed by Dr Anand Devdhar that was the highest number of surgeries in a year. Dr Samidh Patel, Dr Dnyaneshwar Zade, CEO Dr Ajay Rotte, all nursing staff, employees and the entire hospital team are a part of this success, Dr Takalkar said.

CIIGMA health foundation

While serving the patients, the hospital was also doing social work through the CIIGMA health foundation in the first and second covid wave. This includes distribution of food, sanitizers and masks. The foundation organized 10 breast cancer camps. More than 400 patients were examined and 10 to 15 patients were diagnosed with breast cancer and free surgeries were performed on them.