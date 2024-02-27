Prisoner on parole, found absconding

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A prisoner undergoing life imprisonment in a murder case was found absconding after he was given parole of three weeks.

According to details, the prisoner Jameel Khan Hussain (36) obtained the contract for the house construction of a relative of Irshad Khan (home guard, Jinsi area). Jameel left the work incomplete and cheated the house owner. This resulted in a dispute between Jameel and the house owner. Jameel Khan murdered Syed Shafi at Azad Chowk on the evening of April 24, 2019.

The court granted life imprisonment to Jameel. He was undergoing a sentence in Harsul Central Jail. As per the information given by the constable of Pundliknaga Police Station Laxman Hinge, Jameel was released from the Jail on February 3 on three weeks' parole.

The prisoner was supposed to remain present in the jail on February 24. It was also mandatory for him to report to Jawaharnagar Police Station regularly. During enquiry, it was found that the prisoner did not report to the police station.

On learning about his absconding, Mahendra Sonawne on behalf of Harsul Jail, lodged a complaint with Pundliknagar Police Station. A case was registered against Jaleem. Hinge said that police searching for him.