Private and commercial banks reluctant to provide crop loan

Target of Rs 763.43 crore, but distributed only 137.54 crore

VAIBHAV PARWAT

Aurangabad, June 22:

It is clear from the statistics that private and commercial banks in the district are reluctant to provide crop loans to the farmers for the Kharif season. While the target for crop loans for this season was Rs 763.43 crore, the private banks have distributed Rs 137.54 crore till date, which is only 18.02 per cent of the set target.

The banks provide crop loans to the farmers for purchase of seeds, fertilizers and other necessary items during the sowing season. Every year, the government orders the banks to distribute more crop loans on priority. However, private and commercial banks avoid distributing crop loans to the farmers. Instead, district cooperative banks and other co-operative banks are taking the lead while distributing the crop loans. The data received from the private banks reveal that the situation is similar even during this year's sowing season. The crop loan distribution for the Kharif season began from April 1 this year. However, the distribution has not gained any pace even after three months. "Banks have only distributed 18.02 per cent crop loans. While the combined target for crop loan is Rs 763.43 crore, banks have distributed Rs 137.54 crore to 11,430 farmers till June 22 in the district," informed Rajesh Patil, district loan officer, lead bank.

DCCB distributes 35.77 per cent crop loan

The District Central Co-operative bank has set a target of Rs 424.10 crore for this year’s Kharif season. Till date, the bank has distributed Rs 151.68 crore crop loan to 40,748 farmers in all its branches. This is 35.77 per cent of the set target. Crop loan worth Rs 174.87 crore was disbursed till this date last year.

Banks Target (In crore) Farmers Loan (in crore) Distribution (%)

Commercial 763.43 11430 137.54 18.02

DCCB 424.10 40748 151.68 35.77

Rural 167.05 6811 355.23 39.51