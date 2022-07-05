Priyanshu Mehta to leave for Georgia

Aurangabad, July 5:

Priyanshu Mehta, a student from Jain International School will soon leave for Georgia to study at Georgia Institute of Technology which was

ranked 5th for undergraduate Computer Science course in the world.

In the class X ICSE examination, Priyanshu scored 97.2 per cent while studying at Cambridge School. He has published three research in international journals about fields like electric cars, backtracking, and Twitter bot identification.

Priyanshu gives credit for his success to his parents and teachers. His father, Gaurav Mehta, is a general manager in a pharma company and his mother Dr Priyanka Mehta is a Patent Attorney.