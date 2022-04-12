Prizes distributed to 150 winners in various competitions

Bhagwan Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav was celebrated with various competitions

Aurangabad, April 12:

Under Bhagwan Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav Samiti, Mahila Sanskritik Samiti held 11 different competitions in different places during last week. As many as 1500 contestants had participated in it. On Tuesday, prizes were distributed to 150 winners.

Curiosity was seen among the contestants as to who would get the prize at the Hirachand Kasliwal premises at Nawabpura Chowk. Initially, Janhvi Mangalarap, Arya Shah and Rituja Chaudhary, disciples of Guruvarya Vikrant Vaikos, performed Bharatnatyam on Ganeshvandana and Namokar Mahamantra.

Competitions included cooking, questionnaire, science, decoration, wind chime making, make healthy tiffin, Ayiye Dharma Dnyani Bane, musical houzi, Judo to pao, Pathshala, cultural programmes for students, fashion show and drama competition for Pathshala students. As many as 1500 contestants had participated in these competitions. The winners of this competition were announced on Monday. Bhagwan Mahavir Janmakalyanak Mahotsav samiti president Nilesh Savalkar, Rajesh Mutha, Nilesh Pahade, Mithalal Kankaria, Anilkumar Sancheti, panchayat president Lalit Patni and others were present.

Fashion show competition

The biggest hit was the 'Fashion Show' competition held on Monday. Pratiksha Jain (Rajasthani costume) bagged the first place in this competition which was held in three rounds. Second place went to Ketki Mehta (Maharashtrian costume), third place to Shraddha Mutha (Rajasthani costume), fourth place to Spandan Khinvasara (Maharashtrian costume), fifth place to Ashwini Patni (Bengali costume), sixth place to Anita Pahade (Maharashtrian costume).