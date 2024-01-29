Pro-VC, 4 Deans appointed after 1 month

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University on Monday evening appointed professors to top five posts which were lying vacant for the past one month.

As reported by this newspaper, the term of Pro-vice chancellor and four faculties deans is a co-terminus with VC.

The tenure of VC Dr Pramod Yeole ended on December 31. So, Dr Shyam Shirsath as Pro-VC, Dr Bhalchandra Waykar (dean of faculty of Science and Engineering), Dr Walmik Sarwade (dean of Commerce and Management Science), Dr Chetan Sonkambe (dean of Interdisciplinary faculty) and Dr Prashant Amrutkar (dean of Humanities) stepped down with him.

As per the provisions in the norms, when the office of the Pro-VC falls vacant because of illness or absence or any other cause, unable to perform the duties of office, the VC may appoint a suitable person qualified to be appointed as incharge Pro-VC, until a new officer assumes duty.

VC of Savitribai Phule Pune University Dr Suresh Gosavi took charge as incharge VC of Bamu on January 1, But, the administration forgot to appoint incharge officer on the five posts that are important from an administrative and academic point of view. Later, Dr Vijay Fulari appointed the 17 VC of the university on January 23.

Meanwhile, the administration appointed Dr Walmik Sarwade, the professor from the Management Science Department and former dean as Pro-VC on Monday evening while the appointment of four deans was also made.

Their names are Dr Veena Humbe (dean, Commerce and Management Science faculty), Dr Vaishali Khaparde (dean, Interdisciplinary faculty), Dr Mahendra Shirsath (dean, Science Faculty) and Dr Sanjay Salunke (dean, Humanities and Social Sciences).