Probe committee formed to bring transparency in Ph D admission process

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) started the entire PhD admission and completion process online for more transparency and to avoid delays. Because of the difficulties and complaints faced by students, a committee was formed under the chairmanship of Dr Gajanan Sanap.

It may be noted that students are selected for PhD admissions through the PhD Entrance Test (PET) examination within the university. The candidates have to register for PhD, submit a progress report and appear for viva voce after completion of the research thesis. Only 80 per cent of the work was done online so far.

The complaints of students were also came up for discussion in the management council meeting held on Monday. There are many complaints from students regarding the PhD. The process is not completed on time. Many times, students have to go through a lot of trouble. Therefore, the process should be smooth along with daily work.

An inquiry committee was formed under the chairmanship of Dr Sanap in view of PhD researchers' complaints. Many times, fines are missing even after submission and nothing is found in time.

Students have to wait even after completing the work on time. Moreover, the members had raised complaints about transparency after the students' exams in the meeting. After that, this committee was formed.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Walmik Sarvade said that 100 per cent of the process was started online, to expedite the process and have transparency. “Although the work is increasing in the PhD department, the manpower is also less. This also causes difficulties. Efforts are being taken to bring consistency in the process,” he added.