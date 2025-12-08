Probe demanded in conducting viva process & awarding Ph D in 9 days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Swabhimani Maharashtra Underprivileged Teachers Association (S-MUPTA) demanded a probe into completing Ph D final thesis submission and awarding Ph D in just nine days.

In a memorandum submitted to the Governor through the Vice-Chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU), it was stated that a candidate was pursuing a PhD under the guidance of Dr Prashant Amrutkar, the university registrar.

As per the norms, the final theses are sent to the two subject experts who should send their report within a minimum of 15 days and a maximum of two months. On receiving the expert's report, the viva voce of the candidate should be conducted in 15 days.

The S-MUPTA stated in the memorandum that the candidate submitted the final thesis on November 3, 2025 in Ph D section of Bamu. The thesis was sent to the external referees (subject experts), who gave their consent to evaluate the candidate through viva voce.

Candidates' viva voce was held on November 12, and notification was issued on the name. All these process was completed between November 3 and 12, where general candidates have to wait for a minimum of two months to get consent from the experts and later their oral examination is held. The quick process of final thesis submission and awarding Ph D to the candidate under registrar Dr Amrukat sounds suspicious, so a probe should be conducted,” the office-bearers of the Association said.

S-MUPTA founder president Dr Shankar Ambhore, Dr Kishor Salve, Dr Vilas Pande and others signed the memorandum.