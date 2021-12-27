Probe report of Rs 127 Cr irregularities tabled MC meeting; Depts asked to submit related records related

Aurangabad, Dec 27:

The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) tabled the probe report related to the Rs 127 crore irregularities in Management Council organised on Monday.

In the meeting, it was decided that the records related to the irregularities should be collected from all the departments first before holding any discussions.

It may be noted that the State Government received complaints about malpractices and irregularities in purchasing and affiliation of the university. It appointed an inquiry committee led by the then Joint Director Dr Rajendra Dhamanaskar appointed in June 2017. The panel submitted its report recently. However, the report was leaked on social media. This created sensation in the education field.

The report reveals irregularities like making no entry of affiliation fee recovery, purchasing without tenders, giving higher rate than market and non-deposit of affiliation fees.

Significantly, the administration had failed to show some of the transactions which in crores of rupees to the probe committee. When the issue was raised in the ongoing Winter session of Vidhan Sabha, higher and technical education minister Uday Samat made an announcement of registering cases into the university irregularities in 15 days.

Vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole, registrar Dr Jaishree Suryavanshi, Pro-VC Dr Shyam Shirsath, MC members like Govind Kale, Dr Rajesh Karpe, Dr Baba Salampure, Pratibha Ahire and others were present.

Box

Depts to submit report in next few days

Meanwhile, the report was tabled in Management Council today. All the department heads were asked to submit the record to verify the entries and purchasing mentioned in the probe report.

On receiving the departments' reports, the administration will examine each and every document to clear the doubts of irregularities. The report will be tabled against in the need MC to be held soon.