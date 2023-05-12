Procession on Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj Jayanti

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Buland Chava Maratha Yuva Parishad has organised a procession on the 366th Jayanti of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj on May 14 from Buland Chava divisional office to TV Centre.

The procession will be inaugurated by guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre and in the presence of union minister of state for finance Dr Bhagwat Karad. Cooperation minister Atul Save, MLA Pradeep Jaiswal, MLA Haribhau Bagde, MLC Ambadas Danve and others were present. Maha prasad will be distributed at 11 am. Committee president Pradeep Harde, Suresh Wakde, Satish Vetal and other organisers have appealed to be present for the programme.