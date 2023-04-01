Procession to showcase contributions of Jain community

Theme: ‘We are proud of Jainism’: Procession on April 4

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The city is gearing up for the Bhagwan Mahavir Janma Kalyanak festival, with the Sakal Jain Samaj set to take part in a procession to celebrate the festival. This year's parade procession (Shobhayatra) will be held on April 4, and will be themed 'We are proud of Jainism', showcasing the contribution of the community to the development of the country.

To ensure the success of the event, 20 Sadhus and Sadhvis from the Jain community will be present to guide the Shobhayatra. The parade will begin at 8 am from Paithan Gate and pass through several areas, including Tilakpath, Gulmandi, Machali Khadak, City Chowk, and Sarafa road, before reaching Shahgunj Chowk.

The festival committee has also organized a vehicle rally from various parts of the city and Pandharpur in Waluj, which will converge at Mahavir Stambha. The religion flag will be hoisted by Rajendra Darda, president of Sakal Jain Samaj, at 7 am, and again at Uttamchand Thole Digambar Jain Hostel in Osmanpur and Guruganeshnagar at 7.30 am.

Rajesh Mutha, chairman of Bhagwan Mahavir Janma Kalyanak Mahotsav committee, emphasized the importance of community participation in the procession. Ravi Lodha, secretary general of the committee, echoed this sentiment and urged all members of society to join in the procession.

Working president Nilesh Pahade, treasurer Rahul Sahuji, convenor Ajit Chandalia, Amol Mogle, Kavita Ajmera, Manisha Bhansali and others were present.