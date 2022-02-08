Productivity in industries reach up to 90 per cent in third wave

Production in full swing, counselling of workers by industrial organizations

Aurangabad, Feb 8:

Regardless of the third wave of corona, industries in Aurangabad have given priority to increase production capacity and at present the productivity has reached close to 90 per cent. The two-wheeler industry has taken the lead in production in the automobile sector, while the four-wheeler industry is dealing with the scarcity of semiconductors (chips).

Corona has disrupted the industry's economic cycle for the past two years. The industries had to reduce their production capacity due to the closure of markets in lockdown and lack of workers. By Diwali, the industry recovered as orders were placed by large companies. But the number of workers again reduced in December and January due to an increase in corona infection. However, the industrial associations were able to reduce the fear of corona among the workers by counseling. At present, companies in all sectors, including automobiles, are producing at 90 per cent capacity. This situation will continue for another two months. After that, however, the industry may slow down again, say entrepreneurs.

Industry trying to fulfill orders

CII's Marathwada zonal chairman Raman Ajgonkar said that now the fear of corona is over. When the third wave hit in December, the company felt a shortage of workers. Due to counseling the workers returned to work. By the end of January, the number of orders increased significantly. All industries are working hard to complete the order on time. There is a shortage of chips required for four-wheeler products. As a result, vendors manufacturing parts for four-wheelers are in trouble.