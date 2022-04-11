Prof Desarda to deliver lecture on ‘Towards Ecological Civilization’ today

Aurangabad, April 11:

Prof H M Desarda, a noted thinker and Professor Emeritus from MGM University will deliver a lecture on ‘Towards Ecological Civilization’ at Seminar Hall of Indian Institute of Advanced Study (Shimla) between 3 pm to 5 pm on April 12.

For participation in the programme, one may visit the link (https://www.facebook.com/IIAS.shimla/).

He will deliver three lectures. The first lecture will be held on April 12. Prof H M Desarda said that humanity stands at the critical crossroad today and during the last 300 years after the Industrial Revolution, the economy expanded exponentially.

“The economic globalisation has widened the disparities, and ecological devastation continues to ravage the hapless people and destroy the livelihood of the toiling masses. The finance capital is pillaging the world. In retrospect, both capitalism and socialism have failed to ensure the well-being of all people and the stability of the planet. Therefore, the challenge before humanity today is to build an ecological civilization," he said.