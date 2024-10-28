Professors of Practice to be recruited in Bamu: VC Dr Fulari

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) Dr Vijay Fulari said that ‘Professors of Practice (PPs)’ would be recruited in the departments for the different subjects in coming days.

It may be noted that as per the guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC) those who are specialised in a specific subject or sector with 15 years experience are eligible to work in a university or college as ‘Professors of Practice’ without Ph D or NET/SET. The candidate's experience will be considered for the post. The State Government already initiated appointed PPs in Government colleges. As a regular assistant professor in senior colleges and universities, one must have eligibility like completion of Ph D or NET/SET degree.

VC Dr Vijay Fulari was speaking in a programme organised at Management Council on Monday to give farewell to Dr Narsinghrao Narayanswami Bandela on his retirement from the Environmental Department after 22 years of service.

He said that university departments are known for experienced and knowledgeable people. “Therefore, the honorary post of 'Professor of Practice' will be filled through professors who contributed to teaching and research in various subjects,” he added.

