Programme held in Gopinath Munde Institute

Aurangabad :

Gopinathrao Munde National Institute of Rural Development and Research of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) organised a programme on Monday to celebrate the birth anniversary of Gopinath Munde.

Institute director and registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhle presided over the function while veteran economics expert Dr Sarjerao Thombre was the chief guest.

Humanities faculty dean Dr Prashant Amrutkar, Dr Gajanan Sanap and Narhari Shivpure were the guests of honour.

Dr Sarjerao Thombre said that Gopinath Munde had a lion’s share in the sustainable development of Marathwada through the agriculture cooperative sector.

He said that his (Munde) legacy of development should be taken ahead. Dr Sakhle talked about various projects being implemented by the institute.

The other dignitaries also spoke. Mitalee Pawar conducted the proceedings while Krishna Kamble proposed a vote of thanks.