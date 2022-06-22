Programme on ‘Remembering Forgotten Heros of 1857’

June 22, 2022

Aurangabad, June 22: Cantonment Board will organise a programme on the ‘1857: Remembering Our Heros, Aurangabad’s Forgotten History of ...

Programme on ‘Remembering Forgotten Heros of 1857’

Aurangabad, June 22:

Cantonment Board will organise a programme on the ‘1857: Remembering Our Heros, Aurangabad’s Forgotten History of Indian’s First War of Independence' at South Western Bank of Kham river, Lokhandi Pool, at 8 am, on June 23.

Historian Dr Shaikh Ramzan will be the main speaker while district collector Sunil Chavan, Station Commander Brig K S Narayanan, commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta, and administrator of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation Astik Kumar Pandey will be the guests of honour.

Chief Executive Officer of Cantonment Board Sanjay C Sonawne appealed to all to attend the programme.

