Programme on ‘Remembering Forgotten Heros of 1857’

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: June 22, 2022 10:50 PM2022-06-22T22:50:08+5:302022-06-22T22:50:08+5:30
Cantonment Board will organise a programme on the ‘1857: Remembering Our Heros, Aurangabad’s Forgotten History of Indian’s First War of Independence' at South Western Bank of Kham river, Lokhandi Pool, at 8 am, on June 23.
Historian Dr Shaikh Ramzan will be the main speaker while district collector Sunil Chavan, Station Commander Brig K S Narayanan, commissioner of police Dr Nikhil Gupta, and administrator of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation Astik Kumar Pandey will be the guests of honour.
Chief Executive Officer of Cantonment Board Sanjay C Sonawne appealed to all to attend the programme.