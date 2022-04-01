Programme on scriptures of Swami Varadanand Bharati
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 1, 2022 06:35 PM2022-04-01T18:35:01+5:302022-04-01T18:35:01+5:30
Aurangabad, April 1: A program has been organized on April 2 and 3, based on the scriptures of Parampujya ...
Aurangabad, April 1:
A program has been organized on April 2 and 3, based on the scriptures of Parampujya Swami Varadanand Bharati. The two day programme will be inaugurated at Tapadia Natyamandir on April 2 at 4:30 pm.
The programme will be inaugurated by Sushil Kulkarni. Vidyavachaspati Sachchidanand Shevade will be felicitated on the occasion of centenary. This will be followed by a lecture by Shevde on ‘Swatantryala Gavasnari Vishavalli’. A musical programme of the epic ‘Shalivahan' will be held. A discussion on ‘Buddhi Prakashit Kari Aamchi Tamari’ will be held on April 3, followed by a lecture at 9.30 am on Swami Varadanand Bharati. This will be followed by lectures throughout the day.Open in app